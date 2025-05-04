Sabyasachi Laskar is the All India CBSE 10th topper 2024 with a perfect score of 500 out of 500.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results for 2025, which are expected to be released by May 20, as per media reports. While the board has not officially confirmed the date and time, previous trends suggest the results will be declared in May. Once declared, students can check their scores on official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

Meanwhile, let’s revisit the remarkable achievement of the CBSE 2024 topper, Sabyasachi Laskar, a student from BDM International School in Kolkata. Sabyasachi made headlines by achieving a perfect score of 500 out of 500 in the Class 10 board exams, securing the title of the All India CBSE 10th Topper 2024. While the CBSE does not officially release a merit list, toppers like Sabyasachi are celebrated based on their exceptional performance and perfect scores. His outstanding achievement serves as an inspiration for students nationwide.

While sharing his strategy, Sabyasachi said that he practiced regularly and focused on time management and revision. "I am thrilled and grateful with the achievement. I would like to thank my parents, teachers, relatives, all my extended family members," Sabyasachi said in an interview.

He added that students need to have certain hobbies that would help them decompress in addition to their schoolwork. He enjoys drawing. This aids in maintaining his mental clarity and concentration.

The principal of BDM International, Madhumita Sengupta, congratulated all of the achievers on their outstanding board exam results.

Sabyasachi said in an interview with regional media outlets that his goal is to pass JEE Advanced and get admission to IITs. He wants to do research in mathematics and physics for his further education.

A total of 22,51,812 students registered last year (in 2024), 22,38,827 of whom appeared, and 20,95,467 of them passed the exam.

