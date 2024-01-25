Twitter
Meet bodybuilder who won medals for India, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IRS officer, later resigned due to...

He is not just a teacher to lakhs of UPSC aspirants, but he is also an epitome of success who proves that remarkable feat can be achieved if one follows their passion.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Numerous students battle enormously to become an IAS, IPS or IRS officer. However, there are few people who despite achieving this remarkable feat, decide to quit the job to do something more meaningful and impactful towards the society.

One such story is of Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor who has transversed a very unconventional journey. Once a distinguished IRS officer, he made a life-changing decision to leave the bureaucracy and become a mentor.

Born into a humble and modest family, Ravi faced numerous academic challenges toppled by battling obesity, bullying, and isolation, he began a journey of physical transformation.

This led him to take up bodybuilding and powerlifting and to study in an engineering college, all while nurturing a passion for succeed. He won numerous medals and titles for India in the Asian Powerlifting Championship and bodybuilding competitions. In 2008, he received the title of Mr. Delhi and he also played for the Delhi Rugby Club in 2009.

However, his life again took a leap when an unfortunate accident during the rugby game made him change his career. Despite having no formal intellectual background, he started preparing for the UPSC examination. He surprisingly through his dedication and persistence cracked the exam in the first attempt and became an IRS officer. As an IRS officer, he was initially posted in the customs department at Chennai airport.

However, he didn’t completely quit powerlifting and continued it and also won a medal in the 2017 Global Powerlifting Championship. 

Despite his success, Ravi was very concerned regarding the flaws and accessibility issues in the Indian education system. He also wrote books and blogs for the UPSC aspirants. 

To this dream forward, he decided to resign from his government job after 10 years of service, and launch a free mentorship program. He utilized educational materials, psychological principles, and learning techniques, to positively impact the lives of over 1.4 lakh students, which includes many who have cleared UPSC exam.

 
