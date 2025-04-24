Bisma Fareed, who is pursuing a BA in English Honours at Hansraj College and lives in Delhi with her parents, said she has more than 50 certificates, 10+ medals, and 10+ trophies but still can't find an appropriate opportunity.

A first-year undergraduate student at Delhi University has sparked a widespread discussion on social media by voicing her frustration over not landing any internship opportunities, despite her excellent high school performance and numerous accolades in college competitions. She took to the LinkedIn to express her thoughts.

Who is DU topper Bisma Fareed?

Bisma Fareed, who is pursuing a BA in English Honours at Hansraj College and lives in Delhi with her parents, clarified that her viral post had been misunderstood. She never claimed to have a degree but instead highlighted her achievements in high school, intermediate, and college competitions. Despite these accomplishments, companies have consistently rejected her internship applications.

What exactly happened?

Bisma mentioned that many companies require prior experience for internships, posing a challenge for first-year students. She expressed frustration over the lack of opportunities despite her strong communication skills and debate participation.

"Companies don't want to recruit toppers with no skill apart from rote learning," she said, further asserting, "They want people who can give results." Fareed urged students to concentrate on acquiring skills and turning them into a habit to gain better opportunities and encouraged her fellow students not to bank on marks alone.

Her post aimed to highlight the limitations of relying solely on academic achievements. She stressed the importance of practical experience and hands-on work for students.

The DU topper believes the education system's focus on marks neglects practical skills and real-world experience, leaving students ill-prepared for life after school or college.

What Bisma Fareed wants?

She advocates for an education system that prioritises practical work, enabling students to gain relevant experience during their studies. Her disheartening experience of being repeatedly rejected from internships despite her academic success has led her to this conclusion.

Bisma Fareed's message

In a message to her classmates, Bisma stressed that students should focus on gaining practical experience early on, as it is what ultimately leads to internships and job opportunities, not just academic accolades.