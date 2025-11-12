FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India is the gateway to prestigious government positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).  Every year, millions of aspirants vie for a limited number of seats, but only a few get through. Here, we are talking about Bihar's first woman IPS officer who overcame unique obstacles in her path to success. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...
Who is IPS officer Manjari Jaruhar?

Manjari Jaruhar was the first woman IPS officer in Bihar and the fifth in all of India. Despite hailing from a prestigious background with IAS and IPS as family members in Bihar, she could not actively be involved in her academic pursuits, as her family wanted her to embrace the role of a homemaker. She was married to an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer at an early age of 19. Her thirst for educational pursuits was further marred by her husband and in-laws' lack of support. The numerous challenges strained her married life, and eventually, it led to separation.

