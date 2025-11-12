CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check full schedule, other details
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...
Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...
Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see neurologist, reports awaited, says manager
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far
Abhishek Sharma gets motivational tattoo ahead of South Africa Series; Know meaning behind his three-word tattoo
SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines
EDUCATION
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India is the gateway to prestigious government positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Every year, millions of aspirants vie for a limited number of seats, but only a few get through. Here, we are talking about Bihar's first woman IPS officer who overcame unique obstacles in her path to success.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India is the gateway to prestigious government positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Every year, millions of aspirants vie for a limited number of seats, but only a few get through. Here, we are talking about Bihar's first woman IPS officer who overcame unique obstacles in her path to success.
Who is IPS officer Manjari Jaruhar?
Manjari Jaruhar was the first woman IPS officer in Bihar and the fifth in all of India. Despite hailing from a prestigious background with IAS and IPS as family members in Bihar, she could not actively be involved in her academic pursuits, as her family wanted her to embrace the role of a homemaker. She was married to an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer at an early age of 19. Her thirst for educational pursuits was further marred by her husband and in-laws' lack of support. The numerous challenges strained her married life, and eventually, it led to separation.