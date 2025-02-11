Manjari Jaruhar, Bihar’s first female IPS officer, overcame societal and family challenges to achieve her UPSC dream, inspiring women across India.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam is a dream for many in India, but the journey is far from easy, especially when social and family pressures create obstacles. One such inspiring story is that of Manjari Jaruhar, Bihar’s first and India’s fifth female IPS officer. She overcame numerous challenges to achieve her dreams and proved that determination can lead to success.

Early Life and Family Background

Manjari Jaruhar was born into a respected family where many of her relatives were IAS and IPS officers. At first glance, it might seem like her journey to becoming an officer was smooth, but the reality was quite different. Despite coming from an educated background, she did not receive the expected support for her career aspirations. However, her passion for education and strong will kept her going.

Marriage and Career Break

At the age of just 19, Manjari was married to an IFS officer. Soon after marriage, she realized that her husband and in-laws were not supportive of her education and career ambitions. Caught up in household responsibilities, her dreams of pursuing a career seemed to fade away.

At one point, she feared she would spend her life as a homemaker, but she refused to give up. With great courage, she decided to separate from her in-laws and focus entirely on her dreams. This was not an easy decision, but she stood strong and started preparing for UPSC.

Preparing for UPSC and Facing Challenges

Manjari pursued English Honours at Patna Women’s College and later completed post-graduation from Delhi University. She then started preparing for the UPSC exam.

In 1974, she attempted the exam for the first time. She cleared prelims and mains but failed the interview. However, she did not lose hope. Instead, she worked harder and tried again in 1975, and this time, she cleared the exam successfully.

A Unique Interview Question About Mayonnaise Sauce

During her UPSC interview, the board members asked her an unexpected question: "Can you make mayonnaise sauce?" This was because she had mentioned cooking as her hobby in the application form. Without hesitation, Manjari confidently explained the step-by-step process of making mayonnaise.

At that time, mayonnaise was not commonly available in India, but her detailed response impressed the interview panel so much that they did not ask her any further questions. Her confidence and presence of mind played a crucial role in her selection.

Life as an IPS Officer

Although Manjari became an IPS officer, she still wished to become an IAS officer. She attempted the UPSC exam again in 1976, but this time, she couldn’t clear the mains exam. However, instead of dwelling on the failure, she embraced her IPS career and served the country with dedication.

'Madam Sir' and Her Legacy

After retiring, Manjari wrote a book titled 'Madam Sir', where she shared her life journey, struggles, and experiences as an IPS officer.

Today, she is an inspiration for women across India, proving that hard work and determination can break any barriers. Her story is a reminder that if you have the courage to fight for your dreams, the world will make way for your success.