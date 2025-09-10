Meet ‘Bihar’s beauty queen’, left dentistry to join civil services, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, now working as..., her husband is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navjot Simi never turned down opportunities, nor did she shy away from any challenge. A 2018 batch IPS officer, Simi, never chased success but embraced every situation with grit and determination. She became a dentist, cracked the UPSC exam and became IPS officer. She married IAS Tushar Shingla.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

Pushing limits allows one to explore their capabilities, which can be the start of innovation and change. Navjot Simi never turned down opportunities, nor did she shy away from any challenge. A 2018 batch IPS officer, Simi, never chased success but embraced every situation with grit and determination. She is popular on social media due to both her hard work and beauty, which continue to inspire those who dare to move ahead.

Who is Navjot Simi?

Navjot Simi was born and raised in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. She attended Model Public School there and graduated from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital and Research Centre in Ludhiana in Dental Surgery (BDS). Though she excelled in dentistry, she decided that she would serve the country by joining the Civil Services.

After graduation, she started working as a dentist but also attempted UPSC exams. She took the first exam in 2018 and even scored 735th Rank, after which she chose the Bihar cadre. She was trained at Hyderabad’s National Police Academy, after which Navjot was first posted in Patna, where she was designated as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The journey of an IPS officer started.

Popularly known as ‘Bihar’s beauty queen’, Navjot Simi was recently reposted to Begusarai as Commandant of Bihar Military Police (BMP) 8. She was given new responsibilities in July this year.

Who is Navjot Simi’s husband?

Navjot Simi married Tushar Singla in 2020 and secured their relationship of love for life. Shingla is a 2015 batch IAS officer who is also posted in Bihar’s Begusarai as District Magistrate. Both have joined the civil service. Before marrying Navjot, Tushar was in the Bengal cadre. They have a son together named Miraan, who turned 2 early in September this year. 

