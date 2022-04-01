Meet Bihar Board class 10 topper Ramayani Roy, know what career she wants to pursue

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released its class 10 board results yesterday on March 31. While 79.88 per cent students cleared the examination, Ramayani Roy, a student of Patel High School, secured the first position securing a total of 487 marks.

Ramayani Roy, who topped class 10 exam was stoked to clear and top her exams. She said, "I am very happy. Didn't think that I would top, but it was a dream to come top-10. At the same time, want to go further in journalism in future. It is very important for parents to trust the child and this is what my parents have done."

She further added that she used to clear her doubts by watching videos from YouTube. She also stated that she used to study for three to four hours a day. In the near future, Roy wants to become a journalist.

After the release of Bihar result, board chairman Anand Kishor said that 12, 86,971 students have passed. The pass percentage has been 79.88 percent. Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor told that Ramayani Roy, a student of Patel High School and Aurangabad, has secured the first position by securing 487 marks. Sania of Nawada district and Vivek of Madhubani have been the second toppers. Both have got 486 marks. At the same time, Pragya Kumari got 485 marks, due to which she has come at number three.