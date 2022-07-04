Meet Bhavishya Desai, who rejected Rs 55 lakh salary package to clear UPSC with AIR 29

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

UPSC success story: When the results for UPSC CSE 2021 where announced, Rajasthan’s Bhavishya Desai secured high honours with an All-India Rank of 29 in his very first attempt. Bhavishya’s story is one of rejecting a high-paying corporate future in the favour of the coveted job of an Indian Civil Servant. Desai left a lucrative job in a stock market firm with a salary package reported to be Rs 55 lakh.

Hailing from the city of Ajmer, Desai set his eye on the UPSC prize in college itself. Leaving such a high-paying job is a big risk, but the future bureaucrat left no stone unturned.

Cracking UPSC in first attempt with AIR 29

His study regimen was intense and highly-disciplined, which guaranteed that he aced one of the toughest examinations in India in the first attempt. Desai ensured there were no distractions. He left the smartphone and social media at a safe distance. For two years, he remained inside a room away from everything but the preparation.

Desai did his schooling in Ajmer and Kota. He then cracked the IIT-JEE exam and pursued a bachelor’s degree in engineering in computer science from IIT Kanpur. The idea to go for civil services exam became concrete in his head during his college years. He rejected an offer of Rs 55 lakh by a Gurugram based trading firm.

Inspiration behind joining civil services

Desai looks up to and is inspired by India’s current External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is a decorated former civil servant. Acing UPSC with under an All-India rank under 100, Desai achieved the target he set out for, of qualifying to join the Indian Foreign Services.

