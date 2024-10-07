Twitter
Education

Meet Bhavik Bansal who cracked NEET with AIR 1, topped AIIMS MBBS entrance exam, he is now...

To relieve stress during his studies, Bhavik often watched stand-up comedy videos on YouTube. He believes that online media allows individuals to enjoy content they love.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Meet Bhavik Bansal who cracked NEET with AIR 1, topped AIIMS MBBS entrance exam, he is now...
Sometimes in life, unexpected events occur that surpass our expectations. Such was the case for a boy who never anticipated achieving the second rank in the NEET exam. While he didn't expect to rank so highly, he was confident he would make it to the top 10. This accomplishment has fulfilled his dream of gaining admission to his desired college. The individual in question is Bhavik Bansal.

Bhavik Bansal, who hails from East Delhi, secured the All India Rank 2 in the NEET examination. He achieved an impressive score of 700 out of 720 in the NEET UG 2019 exam, attaining a 100 percentile. Additionally, he scored 93 percent in his Class 12 exams. Since childhood, Bhavik has aspired to attend AIIMS and prepared accordingly by participating in two test series and full-time coaching, focusing particularly on physics and organic chemistry.

Bhavik's father, RK Bansal, serves as the Chief Accountant for the Delhi government, while his mother, Seema Bansal, is a teacher. To relieve stress during his studies, Bhavik often watched stand-up comedy videos on YouTube. He believes that online media allows individuals to enjoy content they love. He emphasises the importance of thoroughly studying NCERT textbooks and has a keen interest in physics, chemistry, and biology.

After achieving second rank in NEET UG, Bhavik gained admission to AIIMS Delhi. In 2019, over two lakh students competed for 1,207 seats at AIIMS, with Bhavik securing a top position. To manage exam-related stress, he often turned to stand-up comedy on YouTube. He considers NCERT books as crucial as the Gita and believes that the syllabi for board exams and NEET are nearly identical.

Now among the top five scorers in NEET UG, Bhavik is pursuing an MBBS degree at AIIMS Delhi. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working as a full-time intern at AIIMS in January 2024. His interests include data science, machine learning, public health, clinical research, and their applications in medicine. In addition to academics, Bhavik enjoys cricket, table tennis, blogging, debating, long walks, and engaging in philosophical discussions.

Bhavik Bansal's story inspires students who aspire to turn their dreams into reality through hard work and dedication.

