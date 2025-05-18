EDUCATION
It's a dream for countless across India to crack the extremely competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE), annually conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But not all of them come from the same background. In fact, many are faced with tremendous challenges as they come from significantly disadvantaged backgrounds. And yet, they remain utterly determined to snatch success despite the obstacles facing them. One such example is of Beerappa Siddappa Doni from Maharashtra, who belongs to a shepherding community. This is his story.
Cleared CSE in third attempt
Beerappa, who is from Amage village of Maharashtra, is a BTech (Bachelor of Technology) graduate. He wanted to join the Indian Army but could not sit for the concerned recruitment examination due to various reasons. He then got a job at India Post. After a few years, he quit that job to prepare for the prestigious UPSC CSE exam. Despite two failed attempts, Beerappa did not give up and cleared the exam in his third try, securing an impressive all-India rank of 551.
Hopes to join IPS
He now hopes to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), one of the main civil service branches in India.
Beerappa's father, Siddappa Doni, does not have much knowledge about the civil service exam. "Our well-wishers tell me Beerappa will become a senior police officer. I am sure that he will be happy, as he had aspired to become an army officer," he told the media after the results were out. "We want him to be a good officer and help poor people like us," said Beerappa's uncle Yallappa Gaddi.
