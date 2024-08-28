Meet beauty queen who quit modelling for UPSC exam, faced poverty, couldn’t pay coaching fees, failed thrice then...

But her unwavering talent and capabilities drove her to secure titles such as Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, forwarding her dream of becoming Miss India. However, financial limitations and rejection forced Taskeen to redirect her dreams to secure stability.

Numerous people long to be part of the world of glitz and glamour, but there is one person who left this desirable profession to become a government official. We are talking about IRS Takseen Khan.

Raised with a passion for the world of fashion and beauty, Taskeen started modelling following her schooling days. Taskeen was not a bright student in early school. But was good in extracurricular and was a basketball champion, a national-level debater, apart from being a professional model and actor. She qualified for admission to NIT but couldn’t join it due to her family’s inability to sponsor the fees.

But her unwavering talent and capabilities drove her to secure titles such as Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, forwarding her dream of becoming Miss India. However, financial limitations and rejection forced Taskeen to redirect her dreams to secure stability.

Unbothered by the trials, Taskeen dreamt to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. With unflinching determination, she engaged herself in rigorous preparation, sacrificing all other distractions. The BSC graduate secured Jamia’s free entrance exam coaching and moved to Delhi in 2020. Despite her unflinching hard work, Taskin failed thrice in prelims.

Despite a troubled financial situation at home with father’s meager pension, Taskeen Khan cracked the coveted exam and is now on track to secure job as a top government official. In 2020, after four attempts, Taskin passed UPSC with an All India Rank of 736. She is presently an IRS officer.



