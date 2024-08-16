Twitter
Education

Meet beauty pageant winner who left modelling to crack UPSC, couldn’t afford coaching, failed thrice then…

Taskeen admits that she struggled with Mathematics until class 8, but she went on to score over 90 percent in her Class 10 and 12 board exams in the science stream.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Meet beauty pageant winner who left modelling to crack UPSC, couldn’t afford coaching, failed thrice then…
Photos: Taskeen Khan/Instagram
    Every year, thousands of aspirants attempt the UPSC exams, but only a select few achieve success. Among these is Taskeen Khan from Dehradun, whose journey challenges the stereotypical image of "nerds" dominating such exams.

    Taskeen initially dreamed of becoming a model and even won titles like Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, aiming to represent her state in the Miss India contest. However, due to financial difficulties, she had to let go of this dream. Instead of giving up, she shifted her focus to academics and began preparing for the UPSC exams.

    Despite facing three unsuccessful attempts, Taskeen's determination remained unshaken. In 2020, on her fourth try, she cracked the UPSC exams, securing an All India Rank of 736 and becoming an IAS officer.

    What makes Taskeen's story remarkable is not just her success but also her candidness about not being an academic prodigy. She was more inclined toward sports, excelling as a national-level basketball player and a skilled debater.

    Taskeen admits that she struggled with Mathematics until class 8, but she went on to score over 90 percent in her Class 10 and 12 board exams in the science stream.

    Before deciding to pursue the UPSC exams, Taskeen was on a different path, working toward a career as a professional model and actor. Although she qualified for admission to the prestigious NIT after school, her family's financial situation prevented her from taking up the opportunity.

    Her journey took an unexpected turn when an Instagram follower, who was also an IAS aspirant, inspired her to consider the UPSC path. Taskeen then moved to Mumbai, studying at the Hajj House, and later secured free coaching for the entrance exam at Jamia Millia Islamia. In 2020, she relocated to Delhi to fully dedicate herself to her UPSC preparations.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
