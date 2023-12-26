Meet man who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

After completing the 10th grade in Jodhpur, he was admitted to Kota and began preparing for the IIT. After completing the preparation, he pursued a 4-year B.Tech from Delhi.

It is often said that hard work and skill stand the test of recognition on a global scale. This becomes evident through the remarkable achievement of a young man from Barmer, who, through sheer dedication, has attained a position that would have been unimaginable for people in smaller districts like Barmer just a few years ago. Mahipal Seju exemplifies such an accomplishment, having secured a coveted position with a one-crore salary package in a Japanese company.

Mahipal Seju, who lives near the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, has been given a position in a Japanese company in Japan with an annual package of Rs 1 crore. After receiving initial education in Barmer, Mahipal completed his B.Tech from Delhi and got his first job in Nagoya city in Japan with a package of Rs 30 lakh. After three years, his achievement has transformed into a significant milestone with an offer of a Rs 1-crore package with another company in Tokyo, Japan.

After completing the 10th grade in Jodhpur, he was admitted to Kota and began preparing for the IIT. After completing the preparation, he pursued a 4-year B.Tech from Delhi. It was during his B.Tech that he was selected for a package of Rs 30 lakhs in a company in Nagoya, Japan, through a placement agency in 2019.

He works as an IT consultant for a company in Tokyo, Japan, named Mechanica Corporation. According to Mahipal, the company's headquarters are in Japan, and it has branches in Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the USA. The primary work of this company is in the field of IT consulting.