Meet Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC, served as IES officer, took early retirement due to...

IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, Himali Dabi, also cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She worked in the Indian Engineering Services (IES).

Himali Dabi, mother of IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, is now gaining attention for her important role in shaping her daughters’ successful careers in the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Tina Dabi became widely known in 2016 after securing All India Rank 1, becoming the first Dalit woman to top the exam. Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, followed the same path and achieved Rank 15 in the 2020 UPSC exam. Tina is currently serving as the Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, while Ria is posted as an Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Behind their achievements stands their mother, Himali Dabi, a retired Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer. Few people know that she was also a topper in her academic journey. She completed her engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (NIT), Bhopal, where she was known as one of the best students in her batch.

According to family sources, Himali took voluntary retirement from her job to support Tina during her UPSC preparation. Her discipline, academic guidance, and emotional support played a major role in both daughters’ success.

Today, Himali Dabi is being recognised as a strong influence and an inspiration, not only for her daughters but also for many UPSC aspirants across India.