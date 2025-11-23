Meet Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC, served as IES officer, took early retirement due to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn’t they pay Aishwarya enough to...'

Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details

Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC, served as IES officer, took early retirement due to...

IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, Himali Dabi, also cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She worked in the Indian Engineering Services (IES).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Meet Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC, served as IES officer, took early retirement due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Himali Dabi, mother of IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, is now gaining attention for her important role in shaping her daughters’ successful careers in the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Tina Dabi became widely known in 2016 after securing All India Rank 1, becoming the first Dalit woman to top the exam. Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, followed the same path and achieved Rank 15 in the 2020 UPSC exam. Tina is currently serving as the Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, while Ria is posted as an Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Behind their achievements stands their mother, Himali Dabi, a retired Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer. Few people know that she was also a topper in her academic journey. She completed her engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (NIT), Bhopal, where she was known as one of the best students in her batch.

According to family sources, Himali took voluntary retirement from her job to support Tina during her UPSC preparation. Her discipline, academic guidance, and emotional support played a major role in both daughters’ success.

Today, Himali Dabi is being recognised as a strong influence and an inspiration, not only for her daughters but also for many UPSC aspirants across India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke
First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts
1st pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE