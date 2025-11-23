Meet Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC, served as IES officer, took early retirement due to...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details
First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates
Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district
Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn’t they pay Aishwarya enough to...'
Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details
Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'
EDUCATION
IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, Himali Dabi, also cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She worked in the Indian Engineering Services (IES).
Himali Dabi, mother of IAS officers Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, is now gaining attention for her important role in shaping her daughters’ successful careers in the UPSC Civil Services Exam.
Tina Dabi became widely known in 2016 after securing All India Rank 1, becoming the first Dalit woman to top the exam. Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, followed the same path and achieved Rank 15 in the 2020 UPSC exam. Tina is currently serving as the Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, while Ria is posted as an Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan.
Behind their achievements stands their mother, Himali Dabi, a retired Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer. Few people know that she was also a topper in her academic journey. She completed her engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (NIT), Bhopal, where she was known as one of the best students in her batch.
According to family sources, Himali took voluntary retirement from her job to support Tina during her UPSC preparation. Her discipline, academic guidance, and emotional support played a major role in both daughters’ success.
Today, Himali Dabi is being recognised as a strong influence and an inspiration, not only for her daughters but also for many UPSC aspirants across India.