Meet banker, who cracked UPSC at age 30 while working full-time job, bagged AIR 113

IAS officer Saurabh Bhuwania, who obtained AIR 113 despite working full-time for the RBI, has an inspiring UPSC success story.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

One passes one of the most difficult exams, the UPSC Civil Service Exam, after extensive study and careful planning. Many aspirants from all industries and sectors give up their lucrative careers and positions.  The aspirational applicants taking the test continue to be inspired by the success stories of these UPSC achievers.

IAS officer Saurabh Bhuwania, who obtained AIR 113 despite working full-time for the RBI, is one such success story.

Who is IAS Saurabh Bhuwania?

Hailing from Jharkhand's Dumka, Saurabh Bhuwania graduated with a degree in business from St. Xavier College in Kolkata. He then completed courses to become a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. Then, in 2015, Saurabh earned an MBA from Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies.

At RBI, Saurabh was hired as manager. In 2017, he made his initial UPSC try. However, he experienced failure due to a lack of writing experience. The UPSC became his primary objective after that. In the year 2018, he passed the UPSC exam on his second attempt.

Saurabh took the chance of seizing fresh chances at the age of 30, when many people focus on settling into their professional lives. He decided to leave his position with the administration.

Additionally, he had the complete backing of his family, particularly his father and wife, who have always supported Saurabh. Due to his passion for banking, Saurabh stated in a chat with the media that he enjoyed working for the RBI. However, he wanted to contribute directly to the well-being of the citizens.

