Meet Bajrang Yadav, UPSC AIR 454, who decided to become IAS after father's murder

UPSC 2023: He lives in Dhobhat village of Bahadurpur. His mother is a gram pradhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

The story of Bajrang Yadav is both tragic and inspiring. A resident of UP's Basti, he cleared the UPSC exam and scored 454th rank, three years after his father was murdered. In a story that appears to have emerged from a Bollywood potboiler, he decided to become an IAS officer after his father's death.

His father Rajesh Yadav was a farmer. He used to help those in need. He told Aaj Tak that some people didn't like that about his father and got him murdered. This incident shook him. He decided to become an IAS officer. He secured 454th rank in the exam.

He lives in Dhobhat village of Bahadurpur. His mother is a gram pradhan. He has 4 brothers and a sister. His sister got recruited in the Army's material assistant post.

He wants to help the poor and helpless people by becoming an IAS officer. He understood after his father's death that only a strong officer can help a poor person.

He said only an IAS officer can help people in need.

He did his primary education in the village. He did his schooling from Basto. He then did his graduation in mathematics from Allahabad University.

