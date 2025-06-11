At times of failures, when emotions and aspirations pile up, few UPSC success stories keep motivations high. Many aspirants fulfil their dreams, escaping hardships and poverty. One such story is of IAS officer B Abdul Nasar.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Aspirants give their heart and sweat for these competitive exams. At times of failures, when emotions and aspirations pile up, few UPSC success stories keep motivations high. Many aspirants fulfil their dreams, escaping hardships and poverty. One such story is of IAS officer B Abdul Nasar, who lived in an orphanage but became an IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam.

B Abdul Nassar grew up in an orphanage in Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur district. He went through tough times in his childhood. He lost his father at a young age, and his mother worked as a domestic help. Due to financial strains, he and his siblings were sent to the Darussalam Orphanage in Thalasseri. He spent his 13 years in that orphanage. He once ran away from the orphanage, but nowhere to go he returned to complete his education.

Education

Along with studies, Nassar started working small jobs like hostel supplier and cleaner to support his family at the age of 10. Time passed and finally, he completed his graduation from Thalassery Government College. Nassar wanted to pursue higher studies, to fund his education, he again took on various jobs such as delivering newspapers, giving tuition, and working as a phone operator. He completed his Masters' degree and B.Ed from Farook College in Kozhikode.

Government Jobs

In 1994, B Abdul Nassar started his career as a government employee in Kerala Health department. IN 2006, he was promoted Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service and won the title of Kerala's best deputy Collector in 2015. Life took a surprising twist, when he was promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) without clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2017. How was this possible? This is possible but it is very rare. The officers in State Civil Services, who perform exceptionally well are given this opportunity. As an IAS, he served as a Housing Commissioner to the Government of Kerala. In 2019, He took the responsibilities of the District Collector of Kollam.