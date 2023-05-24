Meet Azamgarh's Siddharth Shukla, who scored 18th rank in UPSC after third attempt

Siddharth Shukla of Mahadevpur village in Atraulia police station area of Azamgarh district has been selected in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Siddharth Shukla has secured 18th rank. Even before this, Siddharth Shukla has made two attempts at the Public Service Commission. But, he cleared the exam in third attempt. Siddharth Shukla was selected as Assistant Commandant a year ago and is currently undergoing training in Hyderabad. After the selection of Siddharth Shukla in the Public Service Commission, there is a lot of happiness in the family and well-wishers.

Father does a private job in Delhi

Siddharth Shukla has two elder brothers. Siddharth's father Shrikant Shukla works in a private job in Delhi and mother is a housewife. This path was not easy for Siddharth Shukla, who belongs to an ordinary family, but with his hard work and dedication, he cleared the Public Service Commission exam and made the name of the district bright. As soon as the result comes, people reach their homes and congratulate their families.

Siddharth's father Shrikant Shukla and mother Kusum Devi are currently in Delhi. At home, Siddharth's uncles, aunts, elder father and elder mother along with cousins and sisters are all very happy with this success. Sharing happiness by feeding each other sweets.

Siddharth is the youngest brother's son

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Ravindra Nath Shukla told that. they are four brothers. The youngest brother is Siddharth Shukla, son of Shrikant Shukla. Their financial condition was not very good but even then they all lived together and his father did not let any shortcomings come. But, the real struggle came after his father's death.

Two brothers live in Delhi, the other two live in the village. Whatever help could be given from farming to studies, we did it and, today all that has paid off.