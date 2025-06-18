This year, more than 60 students of B.Tech and M.Tech have been placed in reputed companies through on and off campus. The average CTC of the institute was Rs 18.90 lakh per annum and the median CTC was Rs 14.50 lakh.

International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) has released the placement report for the year 2025 and Computer Science student Ayushman Tripathi has secured a whopping package of Rs 1.20 crore per annum from a US-based multinationational company. In this article, we will talk about Ayushman Tripathi and the others who have been placed at reputed companies this year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ayushman Tripathi, who belongs to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, is currently doing an internship with Amazon Web Services. He has, however, been offered a job by The Trade Desk. He has earlier interned at Programming Pathshala, Scaler, The Trade Desk as well.

This year, more than 60 students of B.Tech and M.Tech have been placed in reputed companies through on and off campus. The average CTC of the institute was Rs 18.90 lakh per annum and the median CTC was Rs 14.50 lakh.

Placement in-charge Amit Agarwal said this result is because of the efforts of the institute for industry-focused skilling. This year, companies such as Local App, Ind Money, Cadence Design, NXP Semiconductor, Swiggy, Cashify, Acko General Insurance among others conducted campus drives at the institute for the first time. According to the placement cell, many companies that have been selected in previous years returned again this time.

It is pertinent to mention that Rashi Bagga, an alumnus of IIIT-NR, had secured a job offer with an annual package of Rs 85 lakh in 2023. This was the highest ever recorded salary package at the institute at that time.