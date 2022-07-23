Meet Ayushi Singhal, jailed IAS officer Puja Singhal's daughter who scored 98% despite trying circumstances

Puja Singhal was the youngest ever person to crack the IAS exam in 2000. (File)

Ayushi Singhal, the daughter of jailed IAS officer Puja Singhal, has scored 98 percent marks in Class 12. The feat was particularly difficult for her as her mother has been in jail for months over corruption charges.

Ayushi said preparing for the CBSE Class 12 exams was very difficult given the trying circumstances. She told India Today that she had to prepare for exams despite raids at her house.

She said it was very difficult for her to prepare for the exams.

She said keeping cool and even maintaining sanity was not an easy job due to the circumstances

Her father Abhishek Jha said she came out with flying colors despite the tough circumstances.

He said her achievement is a matter of pride for the family.

She said she wants to emulate her mother, who was the youngest ever to crack the toughest exam in the country. Ayushi also wants to be an IAS officer.

She wants to study political science and psychology.