Meet Ayush Goel, IIM graduate who left Rs 28 lakh salary job, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 171

Many people may have dreams of landing a well-paying career, but Ayush Goel does not. The UPSC Civil Services Exam is regarded as one of the most difficult tests in the nation. Ayush Goyal, a Delhi native, quit his job with a salary of Rs 28 lakh in order to succeed in the UPSC test and land a government position.

Who is Ayush Goel?

Ayush Goyal has always wanted to work for the IAS. Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya is a government institution in Delhi where Ayush Goyal completed school. He began CAT test preparation after graduating. He enrolled in IIM Kozhikode, Kerala (IIM Kozhikode), after passing the CAT test. According to News18, Ayush joined JP Morgan after receiving his MBA and received a salary of 28 lakhs annually.

Subhash Chandra Goyal, Ayush's father, owns a grocery store, while mother Meera is a housewife. For his education, Ayush had gotten a loan for Rs 20 lakhs. When Ayush got a job, his parents were overjoyed, but then their happiness was abruptly changed by the son's choice.

Ayush resigned after seven months of employment. He wished to devote all of his attention to the UPSC test. His perseverance paid off, as he achieved achievement with an Ayush Goel Rank of 171. The UPSC test was cleared by Ayush Goel under the EWS quota.

In the class 10 board test, he received 91.2% of the possible points, and in the class 12, 96.2%. Ayush graduated with honours in economics from Delhi University's Hansraj College. There was a lot of study pressure on him after quitting his job with such lucrative compensation. In order to pass the UPSC test, he used to study day and night.

Ayush Goel’s UPSC strategy

Ayush spent one and a half years at home preparing for the UPSC. For this, he didn't even receive any coaching. He watched books and internet videos while studying constantly for 8 to 10 hours each day. He was successful on his first try. He had no idea he would be at his objective so quickly. But the exam was given under the impression that it had to be passed in one attempt.