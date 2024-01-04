Meet Avni Malhotra, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, NIT, VIT, her salary is...

For Avni Malhotra's MBA batch, the average salary offered was Rs 16 lakh, with female students commanding an average salary of Rs 18.25 lakh.

In recent times, there has been a noticeable upward trend in job placement packages for both graduate and postgraduate students in India. This surge in substantial salary offers, even reaching up to Rs 1 crore for fresh graduates, is not confined to prestigious institutions like IITs.

Illustrating this trend, Avni Malhotra, a student from IIM Sambalpur, secured a position with Microsoft last year, receiving a package of Rs 64.61 lakhs. According to the institute, the placement offer reflected a 146.7 per cent increase in the highest salary compared to the previous year.

For Malhotra's MBA batch, the average salary offered was Rs 16 lakh, with female students commanding an average salary of Rs 18.25 lakh. The major recruiters during campus placements included Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta.

Hailing from Jaipur, Malhotra reportedly took six rounds of interviews to secure the job. Her three years of prior experience with Infosys and demonstrated "organisational competence" played a significant role in securing the position.

Holding a BTech degree in Computer Science, Malhotra's achievement was highlighted by the institute on Twitter, stating, "With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary." According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently employed with Microsoft.