Meet Avni Malhotra hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, not from IIT, NIT, VIT, her annual salary is...

The institute further revealed that the average salary for Avni's batch of MBA students stood at Rs 16 lakh.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

Avni Malhotra, a student at IIM Sambalpur, last year got a job offer from Microsoft with a package of Rs 64.61 lakh, the institute ha announced on X (formerly Twitter). This was the highest salary secured by a student that year, a remarkable 146.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Belonging to Jaipur, Malhotra clinched the position after successfully navigating through six rounds of rigorous interviews, according to reports from Times Now. Her prior three-year experience with Infosys and demonstrated organizational skills were cited as contributing factors to her selection.

Possessing a BTech degree in Computer Science, Malhotra's achievement highlights a significant milestone for the institute. In a tweet, IIM Sambalpur proudly shared, "With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary."

The institute further revealed that the average salary for Avni's batch of MBA students stood at Rs 16 lakh, with female students commanding an average of Rs 18.25 lakh. Notable companies such as Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta were among the major recruiters on campus that year.

