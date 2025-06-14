Avika Aggarwal has secured incredible 680/720 marks in NEET UG 2025. She has became the topper among the female candidates, securing 99.9996832 percentile.

Avika Aggarwal has secured AIR 5 in NEET UG 2025 with an incredible 680/720. She has became the topper among the female candidates, securing 99.9996832 percentile. She ifs from Delhi.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025. Mahesh Kumar, from Rajasthan has topped the NEET UG 2025 exam. He secured 99.9999547 percentile and belongs to the general category.

Toppers list:

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile (Rajasthan)

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile (Madhya Pradesh)

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile (Maharashtra)

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832 (Gujarat)

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832 (Punjab)

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379 (Gujarat)

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474 (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474 (Maharashtra)

About NEET UG 2025

The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, 2025 in asingle shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted at 5453 locations in more than 500 cities nationwide. Over 22.7 lakh people registered for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. The agency has also released the responses and question papers along with the provisional key. The NEET UG counselling schedule is likely to be released soon by the Medical Counselling Committee. The MCC website will have the dates and more information about the undergraduate course counselling.

Here's how to check results