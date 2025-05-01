Shashank Jopose's, son of an auto driver, journey to NEET UG success is a testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work. Despite facing economic and familial challenges, he remained focused on his goal of obtaining a medical degree

In a heartwarming tale of perseverance and determination, Shashank Jopose, the son of an auto-rickshaw driver from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, has cleared the NEET UG examination with flying colors. Shashank secured an impressive 673 marks out of 720 in his third attempt, paving the way for him to pursue his dream of becoming a medical professional.

From humble beginnings to cracking NEET UG entrance exam

Shashank's journey to NEET UG success is a testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work. Despite facing economic and familial challenges, he remained focused on his goal of obtaining a medical degree. His motivation stems from a desire to bring about positive change in society, and he believes that a medical degree will enable him to make a meaningful contribution.

Shashank's strict routine paid off

Shashank's success can be attributed to his disciplined study routine. He would start his day at 6 am with physical exercises, followed by coaching classes. After lunch and a short break, he would study in three shifts, ensuring that he made the most of his time. Despite facing challenges in accessing study resources, Shashank's family provided him with unwavering support, encouraging him to stay focused and motivated.

Shashank avoided making notes while preparing for NEET

Shashank's approach to NEET UG preparation was straightforward and effective. He prioritized textbooks and avoided making notes, opting instead to focus on understanding concepts. His teachers reassured him that this approach would work, and it ultimately paid off. Shashank believes in starting with simple questions and gradually moving on to more complex ones, which helped him build confidence and accuracy.

During an interview with The Indian Express, Shashank said, “I relied on the textbooks provided by Allen Institute and found them quite useful. Some of my batchmates would take notes in class and supplement them with coaching materials, but for me, that approach didn’t work. Initially, I felt like I was missing out because everyone around me was making notes, and I thought it might be affecting my preparation. But after discussing it with my teacher, he reassured me that it’s perfectly fine not to make notes, as long as it doesn’t negatively impact my studies,” said Shashank.

Managing stress and staying motivated

During his preparation, the 20-year-old faced stress and anxiety, particularly when he didn't see consistent improvement in his mock test scores. However, he channeled this stress into motivation, using it as an opportunity to boost his confidence and work harder.

From which college Shashank Jopose is doing MBBS?

With his NEET UG results, Shashank has secured a seat at Grant Medical College in Maharashtra, where he will pursue his MBBS degree. During the same interview with Indian Express, he opened up on why he chose this college. Shashank said he opted for this college because he has spent his childhood in Maharashtra's Chandrapur which is why he preferred medical colleges that were in the state. “My preference was Maharashtra only because I was able to study without any extra living expenses, and could also support my parents,” said Jopose.

Shashank's journey is a shining example of how perseverance and dedication can help overcome obstacles and achieve success. His story will undoubtedly inspire many young students to pursue their dreams, even in the face of adversity. As Shashank embarks on his medical journey, he is poised to make a meaningful contribution to society, and his success will be a testament to the power of hard work and determination.