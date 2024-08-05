Meet Assam boy who cracked JEE, NEET-UG entrance, opted not to enroll due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

7 animals that don't have brain

7 animals that don't have brain

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Assam boy who cracked JEE, NEET-UG entrance, opted not to enroll due to...

Dhritiman Dutta, a promising youth, also scored 94.2% in his matriculation and bagged the ninth rank statewise.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Meet Assam boy who cracked JEE, NEET-UG entrance, opted not to enroll due to...
Representative Image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are numerous students across the nation who aim to achieve success at engineering and medical exams and aspire to get enrolled at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and top medical schools. However, some students choose a different path to pursue their dreams.

One such student is Dhritiman Dutta, belonging to Assam, who bagged 99.8% in JEE Mains and achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 1422 in JEE-Advanced. He also succeeded in achieving a handsome score of 625 out of 720 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET-UG) exams. With these scores, Dutta could have easily gotten enrolled into any IIT or medical school. However, he chose to stay out of norm and opted to enroll for Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), that offers a four-year Bachelor of Science (research) programme. 

Dhritiman Dutta, a promising youth, also scored 94.2% in his matriculation and bagged the ninth rank statewise. As he started preparing for JEE-Mains, his growing interest towards research motivated him to opt for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT). He took the IAT 2024 examinations in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) four, the result of which was announced on June 25.

Notably, admission to research degree programmes at seven research institutes in the nation, including IISER, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Madras, is possible through the IISER IAT entrance exam.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, IISC Bengaluru is the second best institute for research.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5, events, timings, live streaming and more

Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement