Meet Assam boy who cracked JEE, NEET-UG entrance, opted not to enroll due to...

There are numerous students across the nation who aim to achieve success at engineering and medical exams and aspire to get enrolled at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and top medical schools. However, some students choose a different path to pursue their dreams.

One such student is Dhritiman Dutta, belonging to Assam, who bagged 99.8% in JEE Mains and achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 1422 in JEE-Advanced. He also succeeded in achieving a handsome score of 625 out of 720 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET-UG) exams. With these scores, Dutta could have easily gotten enrolled into any IIT or medical school. However, he chose to stay out of norm and opted to enroll for Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), that offers a four-year Bachelor of Science (research) programme.

Dhritiman Dutta, a promising youth, also scored 94.2% in his matriculation and bagged the ninth rank statewise. As he started preparing for JEE-Mains, his growing interest towards research motivated him to opt for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT). He took the IAT 2024 examinations in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) four, the result of which was announced on June 25.

Notably, admission to research degree programmes at seven research institutes in the nation, including IISER, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Madras, is possible through the IISER IAT entrance exam.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, IISC Bengaluru is the second best institute for research.