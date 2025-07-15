Meet boy, who spent 2 years preparing for JEE to achieve his IIT dream, got admission in…

During his days in Pune, the competitive environment motivated him to perform better. He started preparing for JEE at a private coaching institute after class 10th.

Success in any field is achieved when the goal is clear from the beginning and consistent effort is put in to achieve it. Aryan Tamboli from Maharashtra has done just that. He started preparing for the prestigious JEE exam after class 10th. When Aryan joined coaching, he realised the importance of IITs and the opportunities they provide. From then on, he was determined to achieve his dream. A close friend continuously motivated him and helped him stay focused on his goal.

Who is Aryan Tamboli?

Born in Navi Mumbai, Aryan moved to Pune after class 7th, where the competitive environment motivated him to perform better. His father is a mechanical engineer who works in Shikrapur near Pune, and his mother is a homemaker. During an interview, Aryan said his mother initially encouraged him to pursue medicine. However, he eventually realised that engineering aligned better with his interest in innovation and problem-solving.

Prepared for two years to crack IIT-JEE exam

Aryan's preparation for JEE began after class 10th. During his days in Pune, the competitive environment motivated him to perform better. He started preparing for JEE at a private coaching institute after class 10th.The support of his teachers and friends played a significant role in his success.

He faced challenges in mathematics initially but with the help of his teachers, he was able to overcome them. He worked tirelessly for two years, overcame his weaknesses, and gradually strengthened himself.

Where Aryan Tamboli is studing now?

His dedication paid off when he secured a rank of 6636 in JEE Advanced 2024 and got admission to IIT Bombay for civil engineering. Aryan's teachers gave him the courage to face challenges, and he worked on his weaknesses.

How Aryan Tamboli feels at IIT Bombay?

When asked about how he feels at IIT Bombay, he told Indian Express, "Since IIT Bombay is quite close to my hometown, I felt a little more at ease and did not face major challenges adjusting to the new environment. Like many others, I was initially anxious about who my roommate would be, but I was fortunate to find someone cooperative and friendly."

He further added, "From the very beginning, I was fascinated by the campus, the academic system, and especially the opportunity to interact with students from all over the country. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that all the effort I put in was truly worth it. Within just a few weeks, I saw people pursuing their interests so passionately, and the wide range of opportunities here made the experience all the more exciting."

Aryan is currently in the second year of his BTech program at IIT Bombay. He is working hard to achieve his goals and make the most of the opportunities available to him. His story is an inspiration to many young students who aspire to crack the JEE exam and get admission to a prestigious IIT.