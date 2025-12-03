Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM
'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi
Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state
Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England pink-ball Test live on TV, online?
Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more
Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando, flaunts unique bombé-style diamond ring worth Rs...
Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's BIG statement on Asim Munir, says Army Chief deliberately 'ignite tensions' with Afganistan for...
Astuti Anand ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Mayank Mishra: 'We had promised each other...'
EDUCATION
Aryan Mittal has interned at ISRO and actively contributes as a core coordinator in the university’s Entrepreneurship Cell.
Aryan Mittal, a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur student, secured a record-breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore in October this year. The NIT college kicked off its 2025-2026 placement season in spectacular fashion after Mittal smashed all previous records at the institute, according to an India Today report. The earlier highest package stood at Rs 2.05 crore.
Mittal holds a dual degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. A gold medallist in the International Mathematics and Physics Olympiads, he is also a KVPY and NTSE scholar. Mittal has interned at ISRO and actively contributes as a core coordinator in the university’s Entrepreneurship Cell.
Besides Mittal, Mansi Joshi, a Computer Science student, bagged Rs 1 crore, while Yatha Grover and Vaishali Thakur received Rs 68 lakh each this year. A total of 15 students earned over Rs 40 lakh, showcasing the institute’s growing appeal among top recruiters. Overall, the average package has surged to Rs 15 lakh, NIT Hamirpur confirmed.