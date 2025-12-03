Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

Aryan Mittal has interned at ISRO and actively contributes as a core coordinator in the university’s Entrepreneurship Cell.

Aryan Mittal, a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur student, secured a record-breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore in October this year. The NIT college kicked off its 2025-2026 placement season in spectacular fashion after Mittal smashed all previous records at the institute, according to an India Today report. The earlier highest package stood at Rs 2.05 crore.

Mittal holds a dual degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. A gold medallist in the International Mathematics and Physics Olympiads, he is also a KVPY and NTSE scholar. Mittal has interned at ISRO and actively contributes as a core coordinator in the university’s Entrepreneurship Cell.

Besides Mittal, Mansi Joshi, a Computer Science student, bagged Rs 1 crore, while Yatha Grover and Vaishali Thakur received Rs 68 lakh each this year. A total of 15 students earned over Rs 40 lakh, showcasing the institute’s growing appeal among top recruiters. Overall, the average package has surged to Rs 15 lakh, NIT Hamirpur confirmed.