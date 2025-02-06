Harshita Kejriwal has consistently excelled in her studies. Speaking of her educational journey, she achieved an impressive 98% in her 10th board exams and a remarkable 96% in her 12th board exams.

IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exams not only in India but in the world too. Every year lakhs of students from different parts of India appear for the IIT JEE entrance exam to crack the exam and secure a seat in IIT. But only a few thousand of the brightest minds succeed in clearing the IIT JEE entrance exam. Many students appear in the IIT JEE entrance exam twice or thrice to crack it but in this story we will talk about Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal

She also cracked the IIT-JEE advanced exam with a rank of 3322. Her hard work and perseverance earned her seats in the top IIT college.

Harshita pursued B.Tech in chemical engineering from IIT Delhi. She was one of her batch's best performers. Because of her excellence in the sector, she received many job offers from major companies during her graduation. She was hired by a global corporation in Gurugram after graduating. At the moment, she is employed with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as an associate consultant.

She is also a co-founder of Basil Health company, alongside Karan Dwivedi. The company offers healthy, customizable, and locally sourced food products. Beyond her professional achievements, Harshita also took time out of her busy schedule to lend support to his father. Alongside her mother, Sunita Kejriwal, she took time off to campaign for the Aam Admi Party during the election.