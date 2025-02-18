Meet Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, who excelled in academics, cracked IIT JEE, and is now a BCG associate consultant and Basil Health co-founder.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, has a daughter who has excelled academically and professionally, showing immense dedication and talent. Her name is Harshita Kejriwal, and her journey has been inspiring to many, especially those who aspire to crack the tough IIT JEE entrance exam, which is considered one of the most challenging exams in the world.

Harshita’s academic journey began with remarkable achievements in her school exams. She scored an impressive 98% in her 10th-grade board exams and 96% in her 12th-grade exams, setting a solid foundation for her future. But the real challenge came when she set her sights on the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by appearing for the IIT JEE entrance exam. The IIT JEE is known for being highly competitive, with lakhs of students appearing each year from all over India. However, Harshita managed to secure a rank of 3322 in the IIT-JEE Advanced exam, making her eligible for a spot in one of the top IIT colleges in India.

She chose to pursue a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi, where she stood out as one of the best students in her batch. Her dedication and hard work during her time at IIT earned her several job offers from well-known companies. After graduating, Harshita joined a global company in Gurugram, where she worked before moving on to her current role at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as an Associate Consultant.

Alongside her professional career, Harshita has also co-founded a company named Basil Health, with her partner Karan Dwivedi. The company focuses on offering healthy, customizable, and locally sourced food products. In addition to her career and entrepreneurial ventures, Harshita found time to support her father, Arvind Kejriwal, by campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party during elections, alongside her mother, Sunita Kejriwal.

Harshita Kejriwal’s story is a perfect example of perseverance, hard work, and balancing a successful career with personal contributions, setting a positive example for many young aspirants across the country.