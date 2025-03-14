Arunachal Pradesh's first woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been enlisted as an Additional Secretary Equivalent in Central government. Her promotion underlines her exceptional achievements, her dedication and strong commitment towards her career which has been flawless.

With this upliftment in her career, Indra Mallo has been included among India's top bureaucrats, with the responsibilities of shaping national policies and guiding administration.

Indra Mallo's achievement has sent waves of pride across Arunachal Pradesh, with people congratulating her and wishing her all the best for her future pursuits. Many view her groundbreaking success as a beacon of inspiration for young people, especially women, to break free from societal constraints and make a positive impact on the country. This esteemed honor marks a milestone in her distinguished career and serves as a powerful inspiration for women nationwide.

Who is Indra Mallo?

Indra Mallo is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre and hails from the Northeast state's capital Itanagar. She is a native of Papum Pare district of Itanagar. Before she was enlisted as an Additional Secretary Equivalent in Central government, she was serving as joint secretary (department of women and child development) of Govt of India since February 23, 2022, and in February last year posted as joint secretary of National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC) showcasing her versatility and exceptional performance across multiple fields.. She did her schooling from Donyi-Polo Vidya Bhawan in Itanagar. Throughout her career her postings have been in various places and capacities in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

Indra Mallo's achievements

While she was posted in Maharashtra in the Gadchiroli district as CEO from 2004 to 2006, she fought against and handled the naxals in the sensitive area carefully for which the Maharashtra Govt recognized her as an officer par excellence. She had even represented India at the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) universal periodic review (UPR) held in Geneva, Switzerland from November 7-18 in 2022. The UPR is a distinctive process that periodically assesses the human rights situation of all 193 UN member countries.