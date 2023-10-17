Meet Aradhya Tripathi, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, rejects Rs 32 lakh job, lands offer from Google for…

Aradhya hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh and studied at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

Aradhya Tripathi hailing from Gothwa village of Maghar area in Uttar Pradesh, studied at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, turned down a Rs 32 lakh job offer from Scaler and accepted an offer from Google with a Rs 56 lakh package.

The largest package ever provided to an MMMUT alumna, she received from Google is worth Rs 56 lakh.

Tripathi, born to a lawyer father and a housewife mother, showed academic prowess from a young age. She enrolled in MMMUT to pursue a BTech in computer engineering after completing her secondary education at St. Joseph’s School.

She is a passionate tech enthusiast who, at a young age, has carved out a unique place for herself in the thriving tech sector. Her journey at Scaler as a software engineer turned out to be very successful.

Aradhya received a commendable payout of Rs 32 lakh for her outstanding work during her time at Scaler, but it also paved the path for an even greater opportunity. Immediately following her productive tenure there, Aradhya accepted an incredible offer from none other than the tech giant Google.

Since then, she has left her mark on not only the college but also the entire tech sector, gaining a highly sought-after position as a software development engineer at Google.

Her practical knowledge in handling live production traffic and scaling goods in environments with intense competition was helpful.

She detailed her skills on LinkedIn stating, “I have a firm hold and experience with several tech stacks like React.JS, React Redux, NextJs, Typescript, NodeJs, MongoDb, ExpressJS and SCSS [...]. I have a keen interest in Data Structures and Algorithms and has solved about 1000+ questions on various coding platforms and have a good rating on them."