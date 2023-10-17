Headlines

Meet Aradhya Tripathi, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, rejects Rs 32 lakh job, lands offer from Google for…

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

Meet world’s first billionaire and it's not Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Wordle 850 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aradhya Tripathi, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, rejects Rs 32 lakh job, lands offer from Google for…

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

Meet world’s first billionaire and it's not Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

9 health benefits of red fruits and vegetables

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Aradhya Tripathi, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, rejects Rs 32 lakh job, lands offer from Google for…

Aradhya hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh and studied at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aradhya Tripathi hailing from Gothwa village of Maghar area in Uttar Pradesh, studied at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, turned down a Rs 32 lakh job offer from Scaler and accepted an offer from Google with a Rs 56 lakh package. 

The largest package ever provided to an MMMUT alumna, she received from Google is worth Rs 56 lakh.

Tripathi, born to a lawyer father and a housewife mother, showed academic prowess from a young age. She enrolled in MMMUT to pursue a BTech in computer engineering after completing her secondary education at St. Joseph’s School. 

She is a passionate tech enthusiast who, at a young age, has carved out a unique place for herself in the thriving tech sector. Her journey at Scaler as a software engineer turned out to be very successful. 

Aradhya received a commendable payout of Rs 32 lakh for her outstanding work during her time at Scaler, but it also paved the path for an even greater opportunity. Immediately following her productive tenure there, Aradhya accepted an incredible offer from none other than the tech giant Google.

Since then, she has left her mark on not only the college but also the entire tech sector, gaining a highly sought-after position as a software development engineer at Google.

Her practical knowledge in handling live production traffic and scaling goods in environments with intense competition was helpful. 

She detailed her skills on LinkedIn stating, “I have a firm hold and experience with several tech stacks like React.JS, React Redux, NextJs, Typescript, NodeJs, MongoDb, ExpressJS and SCSS [...]. I have a keen interest in Data Structures and Algorithms and has solved about 1000+ questions on various coding platforms and have a good rating on them."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit today

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said no to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE