Meet Aparajita Singh, doctor-turned-IAS officer, who had fracture during UPSC preparation, bagged AIR 82

Aspirants from a variety of fields, including business, engineering, medicine, and more, arrive with the goal of passing the UPSC. Every year, millions of eager applicants put their preparation to the test, but only a select few succeed in fulfilling their dreams of becoming IAS, IPS, etc.

Those who are preparing to sit the UPSC Mains Exam in 2023 continue to get inspiration from the UPSC success stories. This is the success tale of IAS Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar, who overcame several obstacles to attain success by receiving an AIR of 82 in the UPSC examinations.

Who is Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar?

IAS Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar is from a medical family because both of her younger brothers, Utkarsh and Ayush, as well as her mother, Dr. Neeta, and father, Dr. Amar Singh, all practise medicine in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Aparajita attended school in the home of her maternal grandparents in Rohtak, Haryana.

She graduated with an MBBS in 2017 from the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). Aparajita recalled a time when she had so poor handwriting in school that her teacher even declined to provide her with a grade on an exam.

Aprajita Singh took the UPSC test for the first time in 2017 after graduating from medical school. She was unable to qualify for this, but she immediately began her preparations with much more diligence. With an 82nd rank in 2018, she achieved success. While applying for a government position, she contracted chikungunya. She also had a fracture, but as soon as she felt better from the fever, but she began studying for the exam without taking any breaks.

IAS Currently employed in Andhra Pradesh is Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar. On social media, she is still highly active. She frequently uploads images on social media. According to Aprajita Singh Sinsinwar, if someone establishes a pledge to themselves, then no obstacle can change their path.