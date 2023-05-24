Meet Anushka Sharma, Indore girl who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got 20th rank, not from IIM, IIT

Meet Anushka Sharma, Indore girl who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got 20th rank

Anushka Sharma from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore grabbed headlines on Tuesday (May 23) as she secured 20th rank in UPSC Civil Services exam. The UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2023 was released by UPSC Civil Service Commission on the official website Tuesday.

Anushka Sharma’s cousin Himani Sharma is also an IAS officer and she is Anushka’s inspiration. “This was my third attempt at UPSC, but I was determined to make it,” she said.

“I completed my graduation from City University of New York, and then decided to follow the path to becoming UPSC officer,” Anushka Sharma added.

According to Anushka Sharma, her cousin Himani Sharma, who is an IAS officer, helped her in preparation for UPSC exam. “I did not attend any coaching institute, but took some mock tests to check my preparation,” Anushka Sharma said.

Anushka Sharma is basically from Rajasthan but her family has now shifted base to Indore. Anushka Sharma said that she was preparing for UPSC exam for the last three years and has finally succeeded in cracking the UPSC exam in the third attempt.

Anushka Sharma’s father was a bank officer and he used to get transferred at regular interval. Anushka Sharma has completed her class 10th from Mumbai and then she studied in Chandigarh for two years. Anushka Sharma said that she has done her graduation from The City University of New York in Economics.

Anushka Sharma likes music very much and whenever she took a break during preparation, she used to listen to music. Anushka said that she loves to dance too and she kept herself active in dance and exercise during UPSC preparation.



