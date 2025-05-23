Rajasthan RBSE class 12th 2025 Arts exam topper: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12th result in which Anupriya Rathore has emerged as topper. She scored more than 95% in the exam.

Rajasthan RBSE class 12th 2025 Arts exam topper: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12th result today, 22nd May, 2025, on Thursday at 5 PM. The results can be checked on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Anupriya Rathore has topped the RBSE class 12th Arts stream 2025 exam, by achieving an incredible 99.60% mark. The RBSE announced an overall pass percentage in the Arts stream in Rajasthan of 97.70%.

RBSE class 12 examination 2025 topper Anupriya Rathore

Among more than 5 lakh students who took the RBSE Class 12 Arts examination Anupriya has emerged as the topper this year. She has been able to achieve such a feat only because of working hard consistently and dedicating herself throughout to her school studies. After achieving such excellent scores, Anupriya Rathore has become an inspiration for those who feel hopeless or find it difficult to focus on life.

She has been an academic achiever since the start and has always focused on her studies and knew her priorities. Scoring 99% is every student’s dream but only a few can perform such flawlessly. Focus, determination, hard work are the keys to success be it in education or life. As 97.70% have been passed in this year’s RBSE class 12 examination, it only shows how equipped students in Rajasthan are and the quality of education here has improved.

In the RBSE class 12 examintion, a total of 8,93,616 students registered in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Among these, 2,73,984 students gave the exam from the Science stream, 28,250 from Commerce, and 5,87,475 from Arts. Apart from this, 3,907 also resgisteted for the Varishtha Upadhyay examination.

To pass the Rajasthan Board class 12th examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall aggregate.