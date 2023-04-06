Search icon
Meet Ansar Sheikh, son of auto driver who became the youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC CSE at 21

Ansar Sheikh cracked the UPSC CSE at the age of 21 to become the youngest IAS officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

Ansar Sheikh youngest IAS officer | Photo: Instagram

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam is considered a huge achievement as civil services aspirants spend the majority of their time studying for the exam. Specially, clearing the IAS exam on the first attempt a job done by only exceptional candidates.       

The youngest IAS officer Ansar Sheikh is one of those exceptional candidates. He passed the UPSC CS Examination in just 21 years. A resident of Jalna village in Maharashtra. His father used to be an auto-rickshaw driver and he married three times Ansar Sheikh is the son of his second wife. 

Sheikh's father was an alcoholic and he and his siblings never had an atmosphere suitable to study. 

However, Ansar was academically bright and secured 91 per cent marks in class 12th and 73 percent of marks came in graduation. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Ferguson College, Pune.

Read: Meet IAS Padmini Narayan, who was pregnant during UPSC preparation; reveals how she managed to secure 152 AIR

Ansar Shaikh coaching for one year. After this, prepared hard for three years and passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination on the first attempt. Ansar Shaikh became the youngest IAS in the country at the age of 21 by securing a 361 rank. He also worked for about 12 hours every day during the preparation of civil services for three years.

Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
