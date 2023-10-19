Headlines

Watch: KL Rahul takes a superb one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in IND vs BAN clash

World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra predicts India vs New Zealand final showdown

Why Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in World Cup match against India? Bangladesh stand-in captain explains

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

‘Want to leave Rajasthan CM post but…’: Ashok Gehlot’s ‘forgive and forget’ jibe at Sachin Pilot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: KL Rahul takes a superb one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in IND vs BAN clash

World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra predicts India vs New Zealand final showdown

Why Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in World Cup match against India? Bangladesh stand-in captain explains

India's top 10 richest states

Ravi Teja's 7 must-watch blockbusters, before Tiger Nageswara Rao

7 Tips that help you achieve success in life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam at the mere age of 21 years in spite of facing multiple problems as a child.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Clearing the UPSC exam takes a lot of dedication and hard work. It is even difficult for those who have fewer amenities and resources. But there are so many people who have cracked the IAS exam with limited resources and came out shining bright. 

One such example is IAS Ansar Shaikh. He faced multiple challenges during his days of preparation but did not lose hope and gave it his 100 per cent. 

Shaikh hails from the Marathwada district of Maharashtra his father was an autorickshaw driver and his mother worked in the fields. His brother dropped out of school in seventh standard to provide for the family. 

Other than financial constraints, he was also exposed to child marriage and domestic violence during his childhood. He was also open to alcoholism. Shaikh's family was struggling financially, hence, they always pushed both the brothers to take up any job and never prioritise education. 

But Shaikh wanted to do something big and started preparing for the UPSC exam. He used to dedicate 12 hours a day to his studies and with his hard work and dedication, he cracked the UPSC exam with the All India Rank (AIR) 361. Not only did he crack the UPSC exams, but he became the youngest IAS officer in 2016 at the age of 21. 

Read: UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam: Arijit Singh finally sings for Salman Khan in Tiger 3, nine years after their fallout

US President Joe Biden to visit war-hit Israel tomorrow as Middle Eastern conflict intensifies

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

Meet Noida's richest man, built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, his net worth is…

Rs 854 crore, 1 BHK house, 84 bank accounts: Read the shocking story of cyber crime

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE