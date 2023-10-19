Meet India's youngest IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam at 21, father is autorickshaw driver, he is from...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam at the mere age of 21 years in spite of facing multiple problems as a child.

Clearing the UPSC exam takes a lot of dedication and hard work. It is even difficult for those who have fewer amenities and resources. But there are so many people who have cracked the IAS exam with limited resources and came out shining bright.

One such example is IAS Ansar Shaikh. He faced multiple challenges during his days of preparation but did not lose hope and gave it his 100 per cent.

Shaikh hails from the Marathwada district of Maharashtra his father was an autorickshaw driver and his mother worked in the fields. His brother dropped out of school in seventh standard to provide for the family.

Other than financial constraints, he was also exposed to child marriage and domestic violence during his childhood. He was also open to alcoholism. Shaikh's family was struggling financially, hence, they always pushed both the brothers to take up any job and never prioritise education.

But Shaikh wanted to do something big and started preparing for the UPSC exam. He used to dedicate 12 hours a day to his studies and with his hard work and dedication, he cracked the UPSC exam with the All India Rank (AIR) 361. Not only did he crack the UPSC exams, but he became the youngest IAS officer in 2016 at the age of 21.

