The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest exams in India. It is very rare to crack UPSC in the first attempt, and failure is part of the UPSC preparations. But with hard work, firm determination and consistency, everything is possible. Meet Ansar Shaikh, who became the youngest IAS officer in India at just 21 and in his very first attempt. From challenging childhood to becoming the youngest IAS, let's take a closer look at his story.

Story of Ansar Shaikh

Ansar Shaikh hails from Shelgaon in Jalna district of Marathwada, Maharashtra. He has faced extreme poverty and a tough childhood. His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, worked as a rickshaw-puller. His father's alcohol addiction led to extreme domestic violence at his home. His mother, Adeela Shaikh, was the third wife of his father. She worked at a farm, and faced regular beating from his father.

He saw his brother, Anees, leaving studies in class VII, to work at a garage, for some extra money. His sisters were married off at the age of 15. Ansar was also forced to drop out from school by his father due to the financial crisis. However, he decided to not drop his education.

Ansar scored 91 per cent in his 12th grade. He later pursued a degree in Political Science from Pune’s Fergusson College with 73 per cent marks. Soon after graduating, he started preparations for UPSC examinations and joined coaching for one year. In 2016, he cracked UPSC in his first attempt. He got an AIR 361. He is currently posted as ADM in West Bengal. Ansar Sheikh proved that education can entirely change the destiny of a man. From extreme poverty to a respected job, Ansar Sheikh earned this from his hard work.