Many dreams of becoming an IAS officer, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Aspirants give their heart and sweat for these competitive exams. At times of failures, when emotions and aspirations pile up, few UPSC success stories keep motivations high. however, it requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Luck and hard work, both plays a major role in achieving success. Ananya Singh is one living example, where her luck and her hard work paid off. At a very young age of 22, she became one of the youngest IAS officers in the country in her first attempt. She secured an All India Rank of 51 in 2019 UPSC examinations.

Early Life and Education

Ananya Singh, hails from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling from St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj and secured 96% in her 10th and 98.2% in 12th board exam. Ananya moved to Delhi to pursue her graduation in Economics from Shri ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. She is married to Kumar Anurag, a 2019 batch IAS.

Her Preparation strategy

Ananya Singh cracked one of the toughest examination in her first attempt without any formal coaching. With 5 attempts in hand, UPSC aspirants try hard to crack it within 3 attempts. UPSC had three tough levels, prelims, mains and lastly, the interview round. Some crack prelims but fails in other two rounds, and give another attempt. However, Ananya cracked all three rounds in one go and with just 1 year of preparation.

Determined to crack civil services examinations, she started her preparation at a very young age from her last year of college. Ananya had a well-structured study plan, with fix six hour study schedule and simultaneously prepared for UPSC and her final graduation exams. In her first attempt, she cracked the exam securing a commendable rank. Ananya Singh is currently posted in West Bengal. With a good following on Instagram (45.7K followers), Ananya Singh inspires several young aspirants and students.