Meet Ananya K A, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 topper who secured rank 1 with a perfect 600/600 score

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 result has been released on the official website of the Karnataka board on Friday, and a female student named Ananya K A has topped the exam and has secured state rank 1 with a perfect 600/600 score.

Ananya K A topped the Karnataka Class 12th examination 2023, where she secured a perfect score of 600 marks out of 600 marks. The class 12 student belongs to Alva’s PU College Moodbidri, Mangalore, according to Times Now reports.

According to the merit list for the exams, Ananya, Vijnana Kaushik, and Thabasum Shaikh have topped the KSEAB Class 12 Result for Science, Arts, and Commerce, respectively, while Ananya was the only student out of the three to score a perfect 600/600.

Ananya topped the Karnataka 2nd PUC result in 2023 with the 100 percentile, while the average pass percentage of the students remains over 74 percent this year. Ananya KA topped the exam from the Commerce stream, as per the topper list.

While speaking with Times Now, Karnataka Class 12 topper Ananya revealed that she was diligent in her studies, following all the study tips from her college, and also attending reasoning classes to polish her skills before the exam.

The student revealed that she used to go for CS coaching at night after studying for one hour in the morning and three hours in the evening. Her professors and deans also described her as one of the brightest students in the college.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the result for Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023. Karnataka Class 12 result is available on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in, as well as third party websites.

