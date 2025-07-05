Meet Ananya Jain, CUET UG 2025 topper, who scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, she is from...

CUET UG 2025 topper: Seventeen candidates have scored 100 percentile in three out of their opted subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on July 4, 2025. CUET UG 2025 Result is based on the final answer key, which was announced on July 1. The CUET UG 2025 Result was announced for over 13 lakh students. Ananya Jain, who has emerged as the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2025 topper by scoring at the 100th percentile in four out of five subjects. Ananya hails from Ludhiana Punjab, is the only candidate to achieve this remarkable feat.

Ananya Jain completed her schooling from DAV Public School. Ananya Jain scored 97 percent marks in class 10th board examination and 98.8 percent marks in class 12th. Ananya appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam in five subjects and achieved outstanding results. She got 100 percentile in Maths, Accountancy, Economics, and Business Studies, and 99.99 percentile in English. Out of a total of 1250 marks, she secured 1225.93.

Ananya, CUET UG 2025 topper, aims to study at Delhi University, one of the top universities in India. Her father, Manav Jain, is a chartered accountant, and her mother is a homemaker. Ananya credits her success to the support of her family. She shared with the media that Economics is her favourite subject and she hopes to pursue an Honours degree in Economics from Delhi University. Her elder brother also graduated from DU, which has been ranked the number one university in India in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Ananya prepared for the CUET UG 2025 exam using NCERT books. She also attended coaching classes for a month and practised extensively with mock tests. This helped her become familiar with the exam syllabus, pattern, and marking scheme. She began preparing for English back in Year 10. In her free time, Ananya enjoys watching films and creating Madhubani paintings.

Delhi's Arjav Jain came stood 2nd in CUET UG result. Purva Singh of Haryana came third.

According to the National Testing Agency, 13,54,699 candidates registered for the test, of whom 10,71,735 appeared.

NTA informed that, without disclosing names, 17 individuals have achieved the 100 percentile in three of their chosen topics, 150 in two, and 2679 in one.