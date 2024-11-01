Alka Tiwari is an esteemed officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Jharkhand. The announcement was made by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Official Language on Friday, November 1. This appointment comes with the approval of the Election Commission of India.

Alka Tiwari brings great experience to her new role, having previously served in several significant positions. Before this appointment, she was a member of the Revenue Board and has held key roles such as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Additionally, she has served as Secretary of the Tribal Commission. Tiwari is set to retire on September 30, 2025, allowing her to serve as Chief Secretary for approximately 11 months.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the previous Chief Secretary, L. Khiangte, who concluded his term on October 31. Alka Tiwari's return to Jharkhand comes after a period on central deputation, and she has been chosen for this prestigious position due to her seniority among the current Additional Chief Secretaries. Interestingly, there was a proposal to extend L. Khiangte’s tenure by three months during the assembly elections, but it did not result in an order before his retirement.

Alka Tiwari is widely recognized for her impeccable reputation and dedication to public service in Jharkhand. Her straightforwardness, efficiency, and hard work have earned her immense respect. She is often regarded as a role model for aspiring IAS officers, exemplifying the values of integrity and commitment.

Educationally, Alka Tiwari is a standout achiever. She holds a postgraduate degree in Psychology from Meerut University, where she was awarded the Governor's Gold Medal for being the top student. She furthered her studies with an M.Sc. from the University of Manchester in the UK, where she excelled in 'Management and Implementation of Development Projects' and received another gold medal. Additionally, she graduated in law from Ranchi University and has completed short-term courses at prestigious institutions like Harvard University and Duke University.

Throughout her career, Alka Tiwari has held numerous important positions, including serving as District Collector in Gumla and Lohardaga. Her experience extends to being Secretary in various departments, including Commercial Tax and Forest and Environment. Notably, she worked at Niti Aayog, where she managed key portfolios such as Financial Resources, Education, and Tourism. Tiwari was instrumental in developing strategies for reforming India's higher education regulatory framework and was successful in revitalizing a fertilizer company, turning it into a profitable market leader.

In her previous role, she also maintained crucial international relations with countries like Qatar, Iran, and Russia to ensure the availability of urea, thereby safeguarding India’s revenue interests. Tiwari signed significant agreements under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

Interestingly, Alka Tiwari's husband, Dr. D.K. Tiwari, is also a prominent figure in the civil service. He is a 1986 batch IAS officer who retired as Chief Secretary of Jharkhand and currently serves as the State Election Commissioner. Together, they have made significant contributions to the administration and governance of the state.