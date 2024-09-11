Meet Alankrita Shakshi, hired for record-breaking package at Google, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

Before Google, Alankrita worked with major companies such as Wipro, Ernst & Young, and HARMAN International.

Alankrita Shakshi has secured a record-breaking package at Google. She has been hired as a Security Analyst at the tech giant with a whopping annual package of Rs 60 lakh.

Alankrita belongs to Bihar's Bhagalpur district and has previously worked with major companies such as Wipro, Ernst & Young, and HARMAN International. She has been working in Bengaluru with these companies. The techie has five years of work experience.

She is married to Manish Kumar, who also works in a software company in Bengaluru. Alankrita is not from any top institutes like IIT or IIM, rather she graduated from the University College of Engineering & Technology (UCET) in Harazibagh district. She holds a BTech degree in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering.

She announced the news of her job on LinkedIn and wrote, "I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited to work with such an innovative and dynamic team. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. Your encouragement and guidance have been invaluable."

The techie spent her childhood in Jharkhand's Koderma. She received her primary education from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Koderma. As per her LinkedIn bio, she is skilled in QRADAR-SIEM, Splunk, Phishing Email Analysis, Firewall, Malware Analysis, and Service-now.com.

Reports suggest Alankrita's ancestral home is in Simra village of Naugachia, Bihar. At present, her family lives in Jhumri Talaiya in Koderma district of Jharkhand. Her father works in a private job in Koderma and her mother Rekha Mishra is a teacher in a private school.

