ICAI CA result 2023 declared: Akshay Jain tops CA final exam, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar is Inter exam topper

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the final and inter results today (July 5). ICAI CA Final, and Inter Results scorecards are available on the official website, icai.nic.in.

Ahmedabad’s Akshay Ramesh Jain has topped the CA final exam by scoring 616 out of the total 800 marks followed by Kalpesh Jain G with a score of 603/800, Prakhar Varshney with 574 out of 800 marks. In the CA Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar has secured all-India rank (AIR) 1 followed by Noor Singla and Kavya Sandeep Kothari.

The CA Group I Inter exam was conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 10. The Inter Group II exam was held on May 12, 14, and 16. Similarly, the CA Final course exam for Group I was conducted on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, while the Group II exam was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts: from 2 PM to 5 PM and from 2 PM to 6 PM.

A total of 13430 candidates have cleared as Chartered Accountants. In group 1, 57067 candidates appeared, and 6795 qualified.

ICAI CA Inter and Final result 2023: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website which is icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. After entering the details, ICAI CA Final/Inter results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save and download the ICAI CA Final/ Inter results of 2023 for future reference.