The story of Akrit Pran Jaswal, a remarkable young man from Himachal Pradesh, shows how dedication and discipline are key to becoming successful. Known as the "world's youngest surgeon", Akrit gained fame for performing surgery at just seven years old.



Born on April 23, 1993, in Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur, Akrit displayed extraordinary abilities from a very young age. By the time he was 10 months old, he could walk and talk, and by two years old, he was reading and writing proficiently. While most children were still mastering basic skills, Akrit was astonishing to those around him by reading English classics.



His talent captured international attention when he performed surgery on an eight-year-old burn victim at the age of seven, earning him the title of "world's youngest surgeon." This significant achievement marked the start of his journey as a medical prodigy.



At just 12 years old, Akrit became recognised as India's youngest university student. With an IQ of 146, his brilliance attracted global interest, leading to an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show. During this time, he began conducting scientific research at Chandigarh University and later pursued bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. By the age of 17, he was working towards a master’s degree in chemistry, showcasing his commitment to academic excellence.

Akrit has been actively involved in cancer research and has received mentorship from respected professionals in the field. His dedication to innovative medical studies continues to inspire individuals around the world.