EDUCATION
As he grew older, Akrit's extraordinary talents became more evident, particularly his ability to read classic English novels at an age when most children are still developing fundamental skills.
Akrit Jaswal, who is known as the "world's youngest surgeon," became famous at the age of seven for his successful surgery on an eight-year-old burn victim. This event underscores the principle that a high level of intelligence is not sufficient for achieving remarkable results - discipline, diligence, and mentorship are also necessary to channel intellectual potential into significant achievements.
Who is Akrit Jaswal?
Akrit Pran Jaswal, born into a middle-income family in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, on April 23, 1993, displayed exceptional intelligence from an early age. Reports indicate that Jaswal walked and talked by ten months old and, by two, had begun to read and write.
World's youngest surgeon
At seven, Akrit's extraordinary abilities were recognised globally when he was dubbed the "world's youngest surgeon" after successfully performing surgery on a burn victim. This achievement propelled him toward becoming a medical prodigy. By twelve, Akrit Jaswal became India's "youngest university student," initiating scientific research at Chandigarh University and later studying bioengineering at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.
Akrit Jaswal's IQ
At 17, while his peers were in high school, Akrit Jaswal was pursuing a master’s degree in chemistry. The Indian prodigy, with an IQ of 146, has garnered international media attention, including an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show.
What Akrit Jaswal is doing now?
Despite his exceptional intellect, Akrit Jaswal has dedicated his abilities to finding a cure for cancer. He is deeply involved in cancer research, receiving mentorship from leading professionals, including the Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala.
Akrit’s devotion to using his talents for the good of humankind serves as an inspiration to millions across the globe
