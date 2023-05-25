Meet Akhila BS, IITian who lost right hand at age of 5 in tragic accident clears UPSC exam: Know her inspiring story | Photo: ANI

On May 23, the Union Public Service Commission released the Civil Services Exam 2022 results. As the results were announced, numerous motivational stories emerged, encouraging UPSC candidates who are scheduled to take the prelims exam in just a few days. It is noteworthy that six of the top ten candidates—including the topper, Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, and Uma Harathi—were female.

However, some candidates overcome all obstacles and refuse to let their disability stand in the way of their success, becoming role models for others in the process. Akhila BS is an example of an achiever who never gave up and never let her disability stand in the way of her success. She earned the 760th spot in the highly esteemed exam.

Who is Akhila BS?

On September 11, 2000, Akhila, the daughter of a former headmaster at a government high school, suffered a tragic accident in which she lost her right arm from the shoulder. German medical professionals were consulted by her. Her arms weren't healed, though. Akhila recovered from the accident and began performing her daily tasks using her left arm.

With the highest score possible, she passed her board exams. She began preparing for civil services after obtaining an Integrated MA at IIT Madras. She finally succeeded after three tries. She qualified the preliminary exams on her first two tries.

Inspiration behind Akhila BS’s success

Akhila claims that her teacher, who informed her about the job of the collector, gave her the dream of becoming an IAS officer. She began her preparations immediately after graduation because she was intrigued by and inspired from the idea of service, according to ANI. "The difficulty is that it lasted for a very long time. For me, sitting still for three to four hours straight during the exam was an impossible task," Akhila said.

"I wanted to become an IAS. I made the decision to study for the upcoming exam, and I also made the decision to keep trying until I am selected for the service of my choice," she continued. "I spent a year receiving coaching from one of the Bangalore-area institutions. Then I returned to Kerala and sought assistance from a Thiruvananthapuram-based organisation," she further said.

The 28-year-old woman who was 5 years old when she was involved in a bus accident and lost her right arm aced one of the toughest tests.