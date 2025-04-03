EDUCATION
Aishwarya Sheoran’s journey from the glamorous world of modelling to the prestigious Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is a story that should resonate with every UPSC aspirants. Born in Rajasthan, Aishwarya excelled academically from an early age, scoring 97.5% in her Class 12 board exams at Sanskriti School, Delhi. She went on to pursue a Commerce degree at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. While her father Colonel Ajay Sheoran serves in the Indian Army, her mother’s aspirations led her to the world of beauty pageants. Aishwarya won titles such as Delhi’s Clean & Clear Fresh Face in 2014 and Miss Delhi in 2015 and she became a finalist in Femina Miss India 2016.
Despite her success in modelling, Aishwarya always dreamed of serving the nation through civil services. In 2018, she left behind her flourishing career and dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC exams. Interestingly, she chose self-study over coaching and spent 10 months rigorously preparing for one of India’s toughest exams. Her hard work paid off when she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 93 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt.
Aishwarya opted to join the Indian Foreign Service instead of IAS or IPS cadres. Today, she serves as a senior officer in the Ministry of External Affairs and also enjoys a significant following on social media.
