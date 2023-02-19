Search icon
Meet Aishwarya Sheoran, Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt

Aishwarya Sheoran cleared UPSC exam without attending any coaching class in her first attempt and secured 93rd rank in the UPSC exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Aishwarya Sheoran/Instagram

There is no denying the fact that UPSC exam is the toughest exam to crack in India and only a few manage to clear this exam every year. One such talented name is Aishwarya Sheoran and you would be surprise to know that Aishwarya Sheoran was Femina Miss India 2016 finalist. In this article, we will know more about Aishwarya Sheoran and her incredible journey from a beauty queen to an IFS officer.

Aishwarya Sheoran cracked UPSC exam in first attempt

Aishwarya Sheoran cleared UPSC exam without attending any coaching class in her first attempt. She succeeded in securing 93rd rank in the UPSC exam.

Aishwarya Sheoran: Modelling career

Aishwarya Sheoran was a model before she decided to prepare for UPSC exam. She started preparation in 2018 and succeeded in first attempt.

Aishwarya Sheoran - Miss India finalist

In 2016, Aishwarya Sheoran was a finalist in Miss India pageant. In 2015, she had won Miss Delhi crown and in 2014 she was adjudged Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face.

Aishwarya Sheoran: School topper

Aishwarya Sheoran has completed her schooling from Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. Aishwarya had secured 97.5% marks in Class 12 and was school topper. She has graduated from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Aishwarya Sheoran: Indian Army

According to reports, Aishwarya once considered to become an officer in Indian Army.

