Meet Aishwarya Sheoran, Miss India finalist, school topper who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR 93

Cracking the UPSC exam is one of the toughest to pass and excel in. Every year, in India, only a few people manage to clear the exam. One such person is Aishwarya Sheoran who was Femina Miss India 2016 finalist. Today, we will tell you all about Aishwarya Sheoran and her incredible journey from a beauty queen to an IFS officer.

Thanks to her hard work and talent, Aishwarya Sheoran cleared the UPSC exam without attending any coaching class on her first attempt. She succeeded in securing 93rd rank in the UPSC exam.

Before beginning her UPSC exam preparation, Aishwarya Sheoran was a model. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2018 and succeeded in the first attempt in just 10 months.

In 2016, Aishwarya Sheoran was a finalist in the Miss India pageant. In 2015, she won the Miss Delhi crown and in 2014 she was adjudged Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face.

However, Aishwarya Sheoran made sure she always excelled in her studies. Aishwarya Sheoran has completed her schooling at Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. Aishwarya had secured 97.5% marks in Class 12 and was a school topper. She has graduated from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce.

According to reports, Aishwarya once considered becoming an officer in Indian Army. Hailing from Rajasthan, Aishwarya is the daughter of the Commanding officer of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion, Karimnagar, Ajay Kumar.

